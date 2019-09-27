Oscar Luna

AUTRYVILLE — Oscar Garcia Luna, 8, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Oscar was a second grader at Clement Elementary School, he loved Pokémon and wanted to be a firefighter when he grew up so he could help save lives. Oscar eventually did save lives by being an organ donor, he was able to donate 10 lifesaving organs, he did become a hero to many that greatly needed him.

Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at Baptist Chapel Church, 2208 Baptist Chapel Road, Autryville. Burial will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Clinton City Cemetery.

Oscar leaves to cherish his many memories: his parents, Eustacio Garcia de la Rosa and Maximiliano Cruz Jose; siblings, Madian Luna, Aizmor Garcia Luna, Aisha Elvir Luna, Elisha Elvir Luna, Flor Cruz Luna, Anthony Luna, Eitnar Luna and Yania Luna; and maternal grandmother, Denis Luna Enriquez.

The family will receive friends following the service on Monday, Sept. 30, at Baptist Chapel Church.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.