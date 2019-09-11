Otis "Mike" Draughon

Mr. Otis "Mike" Draughon passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019 at 72 years old.

Petty Officer Second Class Draughon served six years in the U.S. Navy, where he served in Vietnam and received the Vietnam service medal after being aboard the USS America. Mike was a benevolent man with a big heart and a devoted father who was known for his witty sense of humor. He would fill the room with laughter at any occasion. Mike enjoyed fishing at the beach and was on the pier every chance he had. Country music was his go-to when he would have himself busy with handy work, which he enjoyed doing.

He is survived by two sons, Dan Draughon of Fayetteville and Shane Davis of Florida; one daughter, Jenny (Jesse) Feltz of Wisconsin; one brother, Angus S. McDiarmid Jr.; one sister, Linda (Tom) Bennion of Hope Mills; two grandchildren, Connor and Leo Feltz; and a close friend, Joey Jackson and children.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ottis Milton Draughon and Sarah Muriel McLean, and his brother Dan A. McDiarmid. Per his request, he will be cremated.