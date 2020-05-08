Ottis D. Hudson
Ottis D. Hudson Ottis D. Hudson, 86, wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020. We know that he is dancing and rejoicing in heaven with those who went before him, free of the wheelchair that he had been confined to for so long. He was born on March 14, 1934, in Sampson County, North Carolina, the sixth of nine children born to the late Laudie and Lizzie Hudson of Clinton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Hudson, Celestial Butler, Vernease Hudson, Laudie Hudson, Pellon Hudson, Evelyn Blackburn, and Gerald Hudson. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Ricky. Ottis was a farm boy, raised to get up before dawn, work hard at everything, and to never quit until the job was done. He never lost these traits. He often talked of life on the farm, and the mischief he would get into. As a boy, he always had a little knife and a small aluminum foil packet of salt and pepper in his pocket. He loved to pick a fresh tomato from the garden, slice it open, pour that salt and pepper on it, and eat it like an apple. Throughout his adult life, he loved his backyard garden, and would hang bags of fresh corn, beans, tomatoes, potatoes, and cucumbers over the fence posts to share with the neighbors. Daddy spent his working years as a career bread man, first with ITT Continental/Wonder Bread, and later with Sunbeam Baking Company. After retirement, he planted an even bigger garden and started a small lawn care business. The grounds of LaFayette Baptist Church never looked better than they did when he and Momma took care of them. He was also one of the founding members of the Wendemere Homeowner's Association after retiring. Daddy was a true man of God. He loved the Lord and would share his beliefs with anyone who would listen, and probably some who didn't want to listen. He was a gifted Sunday School teacher, deacon, choir member, and much more. He especially loved the fellowship with the Keenagers Senior Adults group at church, whether it was eating, singing, meeting, or traveling, but especially eating. For many years, he pulled a pig cooker down to Singletary Lake and cooked during the church's annual Kidz Kamp week. If any job needed to be done, he was always ready to help. His life changed on July 31, 2012, when he had a stroke during surgery. He would never walk again on his own, and had limited use of the right side of his body. Through it all, and after a couple of difficult times early on, he maintained a smile and always had a good word to say. Each time we saw him, he would flash that bright smile of his, raise his hand up in a wave, and ask if we had had a good day. He loved to laugh, and to watch old westerns and M*A*S*H*, and surprise people with his bone-crushing grip when he would shake hands. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 67 years, Janie Pope Hudson; his children, Debbie Bailey (Mike) and Keith Hudson (Janet); four grandchildren, Sarah Bailey Alexander (Jordan), Michael Bailey, Ricky Hudson, David Hudson (Kamisha); and his great granddaughters, Katie and Alli Alexander and Sky Hudson. He is also survived by his most caring, loving, and dedicated sister, Jean Wray, and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lafayette Baptist Church, P.O. Box 43935, Fayetteville, NC 28309. The family would like to express our deep gratitude to the staff of St. Joseph of the Pines, who cared for Daddy during the day for years so that he could remain at home with Momma. For almost three years now, he and Momma have been lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff of Carillon Assisted Living/The Addison SLC.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 8 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cumberland Memorial Gardens
8 entries
May 9, 2020
Prayers to your family. Mr.Hudson was such a
dear friend to my parents and to all who knew him. Always smiling.
Cil Davis Adams
May 6, 2020
Aunt Janie, Debbie, and Keith, So sorry to learn about Uncle Ottis. I will always remember him as a Godly man. You did not have to be around him long to recognize his strong faith and love of the Lord. I will also remember his big smile and him playing softball with the kids during family gatherings on Hamilton Drive. I can only imagine the joyous homecoming he is having.

You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Love you!!
Jeff Matthis
May 5, 2020
Prayers for family, all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Ottis, always smiling, wanting to help, doing something that had to be completed, now. We where blessed to have Ottis as a dear friend and neighbor for years. His smile is contiguous. Now you can do whatever you want to. God Bless you. Sona and Mark Harrison
May 5, 2020
He wasa loving uncle whom I cherished all my life Now he is happy with our God.
Dixie Phillips
Acquaintance
May 5, 2020
So sorry to hear about your father passing keith may he rest in peace. Prayers for you and your family.
Tammy
Friend
May 5, 2020
Janie, Debbie, and Keith - we are so sorry for this earthly loss, but know their is rejoicing in Heaven!
Dale and Robbie
Robbie Matthews
May 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Hudson's passing. I really enjoyed getting to know him and his wife. He has a truly loving and caring family. God bless you all and give you comfort. Roberta Grady former nurse at Carillon.
Roberta Grady
May 5, 2020
Very sorry for your loss.
Sharon Cheshire
