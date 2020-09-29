1/
Otto Elijah Dailey
Otto Elijah Dailey

CLINTON — Otto Elijah Dailey, 8 months, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Serenity Baptist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, with the Rev. Jimmy Flowers officiating.

Otto, born Jan. 8, 2020 in Sampson County, was the infant son of Elijah Trey Dailey and Breanna Nichole Britt.

Survivors include: parents, Elijah Trey Dailey and Breanna Nichole Britt; paternal grandparents, Steven Duane Dailey and Stephanie Dailey, Nedra Jeanene Carter and wife Lora Carter; maternal grandparents, Linda Michelle Kersey and Jack Kersey; paternal great-grandparents, Frankie and Maggie Carter and Cherry and Clifford Dailey; maternal great-grandmother, Sylvia Ann Kersey; aunts and uncles, Shawn Dailey, Lauren Dailey, Levi Dailey, Brock Dailey, Weston Dailey, Hailey Kersey, Jack Kersey, Jr., Adam Kersey and Stephanie Kersey.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
