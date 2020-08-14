1/
Ovie Faircloth Wynn
CLINTON — Ovie Faircloth Wynn, 78, of 111 Knorr Lane, passed away Thursday, Sept. 13, 2020 at Johnston Health in Smithfield.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Apostolic Church, 113 Lorraine St., Clinton, with the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons officiating. Interment will follow in the Holly Grove Holiness Cemetery. The family will receive friends at The Apostolic Church from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Sunday, just before the funeral service.

Ovie, born in 1941 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Lonnie "Bus" Faircloth and Mary Frances Brewington Wynn. She was a retired seamstress and a member of Holly Grove Holiness Church. She was a member of The Prayer Connection. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Wade Wynn; sons, Patrick Wynn and Wade Wynn Jr.; and siblings, Ed Faircloth and Mary Faircloth.

Survivors include daughters, Rita Barnes (Brian) of Clinton and Robin Wynn of Swannanoa; sister, Mabelle Jacobs of Clinton; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
