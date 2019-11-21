CLINTON — Pamela (Pinky) Anita Keene, 65, of 213 W. Carter St., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Pamela was born in New York City on Aug. 2, 1954 to the late Corvia M. (Crawford) Keene.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Hope Valley Funeral Chapel located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with Pastor Mark Golson officiating.

