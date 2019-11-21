Pamela Anita "Pinky" Keene

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pamela Anita "Pinky" Keene.
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLINTON — Pamela (Pinky) Anita Keene, 65, of 213 W. Carter St., passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Pamela was born in New York City on Aug. 2, 1954 to the late Corvia M. (Crawford) Keene.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at Hope Valley Funeral Chapel located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, with Pastor Mark Golson officiating.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.