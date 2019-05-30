GODWIN — Patricia Ann West Daniels, 85, of Godwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She was born April 9, 1934 in Cumberland County, the daughter of the late Elra West and Lela Heath West. She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Mozelle Daniels; son, Ricky Daniels; and brothers, Elra West Jr., Lonnie W. West and Baby West.

Mrs. Daniels was a devoted member of Baptist Chapel Church where she was active in the WMU and the Silver Bells. She enjoyed fishing and gardening, was known for her biscuits and was very thrifty with her coupon clipping. Her true joy in life was her family and her faith, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed by all.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Lynn Daniels of Godwin, and Lib Barber and husband Duke of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Barbara Daniels of Salemburg; grandchildren, Jeffrey Daniels and wife Jessica, Marissa Jados, Frankie Buelna and wife Donna, Melissa Ezzell and husband Marshall and Tracy Oates and husband Patrick; seven great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; special constant companion and caregiver, Doretha Barnes; and canine companion, Smokey.

A visitation will be held at the church from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church.

A celebration of life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at Baptist Chapel Church, 2208 Baptist Chapel Road, Autryville, NC 28318. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to the .

Cromartie Miller Funeral Home is assisting the family.