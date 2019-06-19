Patricia Hicks

ROSE HILL — Mrs. Patricia Faye Johnson Hicks, 61, of 2177 Register Sutton Road, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday afternoon, June 22, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ted Mercer officiating. Burial will follow in the Spell-Tyndall Grove Cemetery.

Born on Dec. 20, 1957 in Sampson County, Patricia was the daughter of the late Tommy Johnson and widow to Danny Ray Hicks. She enjoyed live music and loved to fish, especially at Sneads Ferry. More than anything else, she loved her grandchildren. They were her world and she never let a day pass without them knowing she loved them.

Patricia is survived by her mother, Annie Lou Mott Johnson; daughter, Jennie Lanier and husband, Paul of Rose Hill; son, Dennis Hicks and wife, Brenda of Clinton; two brothers, Earl Johnson and wife, Mary, and Elbert Johnson; a sister, Judy Tyndall and husband, Larry; brother-in-law, Gene Hicks and sister-in-law, Lynda Hobbs and husband, Hugh.

She was also blessed with seven grandchildren: Mary Kaitlyn Williamson, Jacklyn Rose Williamson, Marissa Sheynne Faye Williamson, Micah Ray Hicks, Xavier Reid Hicks, Matthew Hatcher and wife, Judith, Kayla Whitbeck and husband, Nathaneil; and five great-great-grandchildren: Layla Odum, Hunter Whitbeck, Braxton Hatcher, Walker Whitbeck and Bryson Hatcher.

In addition to her husband and father, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Johnson and Junior Johnson; and a sister, Lucille Tyndall.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Royal-Hall Funeral Home; and other times at her son's home, located at 253 Quail Drive, Clinton.

