Patricia "Patsy" McGee Tew

TURKEY— Patricia "Patsy" McGee Tew of 430 Hudson Street, Turkey, passed away peacefully at Rex Hospital in Raleigh in the early morning of June 26, 2020.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 29 at 3 p.m. at Turkey Baptist Church with Rev. Dennis Guy and Rev. Ron Bryan officiating. Burial will follow in the Oak Ridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church.

Born on July 12, 1943 in Sampson County, Mrs. Patsy was the daughter of the late William (Hoot) McGee and Lois Brown McGee. She retired from Clinton City Schools where she worked in the cafeteria as a baker. She was a devoted member of Turkey Baptist Church. She was very involved in the church and before her health started to decline, she served as Church Hostess and Sunday School teacher. She enjoyed cooking and traveling and went on many adventures with her family and friends. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by; her loving husband of 59 years, Arthur DeLeon Tew, Sr.; daughter, Lynn Hoskin (Johnnie) of Turkey; son, Arthur DeLeon Tew, Jr. of Sanford; three sisters, Cathy Honrine (Hugh) of Salemburg, Janice Phillips (Jeffrey) of Leland and Phyllis McGee of Turkey; grandson, Christopher Hoskin (Angela) of Clinton; five great grandchildren, Andrew Bradshaw of Wilmington, Chase Bradshaw of Clinton, Hannah Bradshaw Matthis (Blake) of Clinton, and Chloe and Drake Hoskin of Clinton; great-great granddaughter, Peyton Matthis of Clinton; and numerous nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws and brother-in-laws whom she loved dearly.

She was a very loving and devoted wife, momma, granny, sister, aunt and friend and will be greatly missed by all who love her.

She was proceeded in death by her parents and grandson, William DeLeon Tew.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Turkey Baptist Church, PO Box 159, Turkey, NC 28393.