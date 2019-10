Patricia White-Williams

NEWTON GROVE — Patricia White-Williams, 70, of 429 Kornegay Town Road, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Johnston Health, Smithfield, N.C.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Olivet Institutional Baptist Church, Clinton. Interment in the Kornegay Family Cemetery, Newton Grove.

Visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.

Services by Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.