Patrick Henry Nazworth Jr.
CLINTON — Patrick Henry Nazworth Jr., 51, of 97 Jones Pond Lane, passed away on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton.

Born in Florida on Sept. 18, 1969 to Donald J. Pittman and Sarah Kellogg, Patrick worked as a mechanic at Schindler Elevator Corporation. On Feb. 12, 2002 Patrick married the love of his life, Melissa Easter. Along with his love for golf, Patrick also enjoyed fishing, his Chevy truck, and spending time with his grandchildren. Patrick was an former member of the Roseboro Rescue and a Paramedic with the Sampson County EMS. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald J. Pittman.

Funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Hope Valley Hawkins.

Patrick Nazworth leaves behind to cherish his memories, wife of 18 years, Melissa Easter Nazworth of the home; children, Justin Rich and wife Sara of Turkey, Jessica Stephens and husband Aaron of Newton Grove, Michael Lyne III and wife Jessica of Florida, Patrick Kelly Nazworth of Newton Grove, Kayla Sanchez and wife Christine of Goldsboro, Marissa Salvan and husband Chad of Virginia; 12 grandchildren; mother, Sarah Kellogg of Newton Grove; brothers, Joseph Nazworth and wife Angela of Four Oaks, Ben Cross of Florida; and sister, Sommer Cross of Florida. Patrick also leaves behind his four-legged child, Rebel.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, at Hope Valley Hawkins.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the family of Patrick Henry Nazworth.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
