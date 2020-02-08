Patsy Marie (Adams) Bolt

CLINTON — Patsy Marie (Adams) Bolt, 81, passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2020, at House in Lincoln, Massachusetts.

Patsy was born in Clinton, North Carolina, to Noble Chester and Myrtie Mae (Jackson) Adams. She belonged to White Oak Baptist Church and graduated from Roseboro High School. She attended Woman's College of the University of North Carolina.

As a long-time resident of Durham, Patsy worked at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and later at Duke University, where she retired as Executive Assistant to the then-Chair of the Duke Eye Center. Patsy is survived by her beloved daughters, Laurie Warrick-Herman of Michigan, Amy (Jeff) Wallace of North Carolina, and Elaine (Rob) Shea of Massachusetts; stepdaughter Marla (Jeff) Weingrad of North Carolina; sisters-in-law Helen and Judy; and many treasured nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind six precious grandchildren: Matthew, Andrew, Molly, Emily, Cole and Jackson. In addition to her parents, Patsy was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Murray Harold Bolt, and siblings Mable, Donnie, Flora, Ashley, Joe, Betty, Faye, NC, and Kirtz.

Upon Murray's death, she returned to Massachusetts where they once lived. Patsy was one of a kind. She was smart, fun loving, and enjoyed pursuing experiences and learning new things. She was a woman of great faith and a loyal and dedicated friend. She liked spirited conversation, travel, gardening, music, dancing, performing arts, UNC Tarheels, New England Patriots and spending time with her grandchildren.

Patsy was undeniably the thread that held her family together. Her son-in-law, Rob, had a particularly special place in her heart. The world is a lot less sparkly without Patsy. A private memorial will be held in North Carolina at a later date. The family welcomes donations in honor of Patsy to the ( ).

Heartfelt thanks to Ronnie Moura, Director of Wellspring Village at Brightview Senior Living in Canton, Massachusetts and all the staff for their care and support of Patsy and her family.