RALEIGH— Patty Melvin Watson of Raleigh, NC passed away at The Cardinal at North Hills on Sept.7, 2020. She was born in Harrells, NC known as Harrells Store before 1955. She was the daughter of the late Edwin W. and Ethel Esther Garner Melvin.

She attended Franklin School where she was Valedictorian of her class. After high school, she attended Meredith College where she graduated cum laude with a BA degree in Home Economics. As a loyal alumna of Meredith College, Patty enjoyed class reunions and trips sponsored by the college. In addition, she especially enjoyed the many annual weekend trips with her Meredith College suitemates, Lela Mae Melvin Harrell, Shirley McLean Davis and Ophelia McLean McCallum.

After graduation, she accepted a job as Assistant Home Agent with the NC Extension Service in Wilson County. While in Wilson, Patty met and married Norman T. Watson in 1957. After his graduation from Atlantic Christian College in 1958, they moved to Raleigh. In Raleigh, she accepted a position as a dietitian at Dorothy Dix Hospital. After eight years, she resigned to stay at home with her children, Melvin and Maria. After her children completed their education, she took a position with the United Way of Wake County. She later established the Volunteer Program at the Wake County Health Department. She said this was her most rewarding work.

Patty, just like her mother loved children, music and flowers. She volunteered for the NC Symphony for many years. While maintaining a beautiful flower garden, she prepared flower arrangements for worship services at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, where she was an active member for over 60 years.

Her favorite activities included playing bridge, attending book clubs, antique shopping, and participating as a member of The Woman's Club of Raleigh.

She will always be remembered as a gentle, kind, loving lady who cherished her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman T. Watson; her two son, Melvin Watson and wife Amanda of Raleigh, and daughter Maria Tetterton of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Andrew Watson, Samantha Watson Campbell and husband Mark, Sarah and Molly Tetterton; and one great grandchild, Mason Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Canty Melvin.

A family graveside service will be at the Harrells Cemetery in Harrells, NC on Sept. 10, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 or Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 26707-5298.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to serve the family.