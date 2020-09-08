1/1
Patty Melvin Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

RALEIGH— Patty Melvin Watson of Raleigh, NC passed away at The Cardinal at North Hills on Sept.7, 2020. She was born in Harrells, NC known as Harrells Store before 1955. She was the daughter of the late Edwin W. and Ethel Esther Garner Melvin.

She attended Franklin School where she was Valedictorian of her class. After high school, she attended Meredith College where she graduated cum laude with a BA degree in Home Economics. As a loyal alumna of Meredith College, Patty enjoyed class reunions and trips sponsored by the college. In addition, she especially enjoyed the many annual weekend trips with her Meredith College suitemates, Lela Mae Melvin Harrell, Shirley McLean Davis and Ophelia McLean McCallum.

After graduation, she accepted a job as Assistant Home Agent with the NC Extension Service in Wilson County. While in Wilson, Patty met and married Norman T. Watson in 1957. After his graduation from Atlantic Christian College in 1958, they moved to Raleigh. In Raleigh, she accepted a position as a dietitian at Dorothy Dix Hospital. After eight years, she resigned to stay at home with her children, Melvin and Maria. After her children completed their education, she took a position with the United Way of Wake County. She later established the Volunteer Program at the Wake County Health Department. She said this was her most rewarding work.

Patty, just like her mother loved children, music and flowers. She volunteered for the NC Symphony for many years. While maintaining a beautiful flower garden, she prepared flower arrangements for worship services at Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, where she was an active member for over 60 years.

Her favorite activities included playing bridge, attending book clubs, antique shopping, and participating as a member of The Woman's Club of Raleigh.

She will always be remembered as a gentle, kind, loving lady who cherished her family and friends.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Norman T. Watson; her two son, Melvin Watson and wife Amanda of Raleigh, and daughter Maria Tetterton of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Andrew Watson, Samantha Watson Campbell and husband Mark, Sarah and Molly Tetterton; and one great grandchild, Mason Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her brother, James Canty Melvin.

A family graveside service will be at the Harrells Cemetery in Harrells, NC on Sept. 10, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pullen Memorial Baptist Church, 1801 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 27605 or Meredith College, 3800 Hillsborough Street, Raleigh, NC 26707-5298.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home of Clinton is honored to serve the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved