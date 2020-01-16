CLINTON — Mrs. Paula Gore Jackson, 72, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.

Paula was born on April 11, 1947 to the late John Paul and Edna Doris Gore. She graduated from Hobbton High School in 1965, then received her degree in Elementary Education at Methodist University and earned her Master's in Elementary Education from Fayetteville State University. She was a dedicated teacher for 36 years, having taught kindergarten, first and second grades at both Turkey Elementary and Hargrove Elementary schools. She had a heart of gold and loved her students, and they loved her in return. She had a passion for the beach and loved spending time with her family there as much as possible. Paula was a loving, dedicated and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and special friend to many. She was a beautiful soul inside and out, and loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

She is survived by her dedicated husband of 50 years, James Ray Jackson, of the home; her son, Wellie Jackson, his wife, Tara, and their three children, Daughtry, Channing and Sarah-John; her daughter, April Williams, her husband, Derrick, and their three children: Shirlee Ann, Olivia and Kaney; and her sister, Edna Faith Gore.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Keener United Methodist Church with the Rev. Leanne Calhoun officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends at her home located at 6607 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton.

In memory of Paula's love for teaching, donations can be sent in her honor to Hargrove Elementary School, 7725 Faison Hwy, Faison, NC 28341. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jackson Family.