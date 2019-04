Paula Melvin

FAYETTEVILLE — Paula Jean Melvin, 62, passed away on Sunday, April, 28, 2019 at her home.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, at Melvin Family Cemetery in the Parkersburg Community in Garland.

