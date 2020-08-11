Pauline Faircloth Carey

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Pauline Faircloth Carey, 76, of Roseboro passed away on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro with Rev. Stan Carter officiating. Burial will follow in the Garland Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday prior to the service.

Mrs. Carey was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of the Robert Clay and Ethel Jane Davis Faircloth. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, John Carey and two sons, Johnny Carey and Gary Carey.

She is survived by her great granddaughter, Alanna Carey of Roseboro; grandson, Johnny Carey, Jr. of Roseboro; granddaughter, Taylor Carey of Roseboro; brother, Percy Faircloth of Roseboro and sister, Annette Lockwood of Roseboro.

