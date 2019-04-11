CLINTON — Pauline Smith, 85, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at The Magnolia in Clinton.

Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton with Ronnie Lowe officiating. Burial will follow in the Sandhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.

Online condolences can be made at hopevalleyfuneral.com.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.