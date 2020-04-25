Pauline Spell Faircloth

ROSEBORO — Mrs. Pauline Spell Faircloth, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, 97, of Roseboro was called to her heavenly home on April 23, 2020 with her loving family by her side. She was born on October 5, 1922 in Sampson County to the late Braxton and Lela Mae (Royal) Spell. She was the fifth of 14 children and was raised on a farm. She was married for 49 years to the love of her life, Alfestus Faircloth.

She enjoyed cooking, making ceramics, grapevine wreaths, quilting, growing flowers and traveling. She especially enjoyed going to the NC State Fair where she always won stuffed animals because they always under guessed her age. She never met a stranger and enjoyed gospel music, especially by her daughters. She dearly loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was a member of Hollands' Chapel Pentecostal Holiness Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Alfestus Faircloth Jr. and Festus Devon Faircloth; grandsons, Ryan Arthur Faircloth and James Isaac Shelton; brothers, Alton, Randall, Vinson, Ernie, Lanier, Oscar, Liston, and Lathan Spell; and sisters, Mae Olive Matthews, Almeta Bellamy, and Muriel Willis.

She is survived by her sons, Henry (Faye) Faircloth of Salemburg, Robert (Gail) Faircloth of Roseboro; daughters, Becky (Rev. W. Arthur) Warren of Salemburg, Jane Brinson, and Melody (Randy)Tyndall of Clinton; daughter-in-law, Linda Faye Faircloth of Salemburg; sisters, Leola Royal of Boiling Springs, SC, and Margaret Holland of Salemburg; 14 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 concerns and regulations, visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, at Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro. Friends may sign the guest registry and leave remarks for the family.

A private graveside service will be held at a later time.

Memorials may be made to the Festus Devon Faircloth Divinity Scholarship, Campbell University Annual Giving/Advancement Services, PO Box 125, Buies Creek, NC 27506; the Ryan Faircloth Scholarship Fund, Sampson Community College, PO Box 318, Clinton; or the Isaac Shelton Memorial Fund, First Citizen's Bank, 200 Fayetteville St., Clinton.

