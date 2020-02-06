CLINTON — Mrs. Pearline Kirby Smith, 84, of 400 W. Butler Ave., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Union Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ Church with Elder Dr. Da'Von Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Worley Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com