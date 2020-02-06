Pearline Kirby Smith

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearline Kirby Smith.
Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Obituary
Send Flowers

CLINTON — Mrs. Pearline Kirby Smith, 84, of 400 W. Butler Ave., passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center, Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Union Grove Church of Christ Disciples of Christ Church with Elder Dr. Da'Von Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Worley Funeral Home with the family present from 5 to 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.