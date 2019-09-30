Peggy Deaver

CLINTON — Miss Peggy Deaver, 67, passed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Sampson Chapel Church of Christ Church, Clinton, N.C., with Elder Donald Graham officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Worley Funeral Home Inc., Clinton, N.C., with family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.