Peggy Deaver

Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Sampson Chapel Church of Christ Church
Clinton, NC
Obituary
Peggy Deaver

CLINTON — Miss Peggy Deaver, 67, passed on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 at Mary Gran Nursing Center, Clinton, N.C.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Sampson Chapel Church of Christ Church, Clinton, N.C., with Elder Donald Graham officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Worley Funeral Home Inc., Clinton, N.C., with family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
