Peggy Huffman

WARSAW — Peggy Jane Huffman, 71, of 180 Willie Bostic Lane, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at Duke University Hospital.

Funeral will be held at 12 noon, Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, with Pastor Asa Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Devotional Gardens in Warsaw. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Peggy, born in 1948 in Wayne County, was the daughter of the late Willie Ray Bostic and Adell Rouse Bostic. She retired from Nash Johnson and Sons and was a member of Fellowship Church of God in Rose Hill, NC. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Huffman, Sr.

Survivors include: children, Cindy Haney and husband Alfred of Warsaw and Vernon Huffman, Jr. and wife Melissa of Clinton; grandchildren, Tyler Haney and wife Hailey, Ryan Haney (Ashlynn), Daniel Huffman (Alex Ann), Anna Leigh Huffman and Kimberly Paige Huffman; brothers, Edward Ray Bostic and wife Lois and David Earl Bostic and wife Teresa; and sister, Pamela Brock and husband Danny. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.