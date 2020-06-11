SALEMBURG — Ms. Peggy Jean Boykin, 55, of Salemburg passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Magnolia Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Webb Family Cemetery in Salemburg.

Ms. Boykin is survived by her son, Erwin Boykin of Salemburg; parents, Bobby and Barbara Webb of Salemburg; sister, Priscilla Ann Webb of Salemburg; two brothers, Donnell Webb of Wade and David Wade of Fayetteville; and nine grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.