Peggy Jean Boykin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SALEMBURG — Ms. Peggy Jean Boykin, 55, of Salemburg passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at The Magnolia Assisted Living.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Webb Family Cemetery in Salemburg.

Ms. Boykin is survived by her son, Erwin Boykin of Salemburg; parents, Bobby and Barbara Webb of Salemburg; sister, Priscilla Ann Webb of Salemburg; two brothers, Donnell Webb of Wade and David Wade of Fayetteville; and nine grandchildren.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved