Peggy Davis

CLINTON — Mrs. Peggy Lamb Davis, 71, of 804 College St., passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at New Bethel AME Church, Magnolia, with the Rev. James Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamb Family Cemetery, Magnolia.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

