Peggy Lamb Davis

Service Information
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-8175
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC 28328
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Worley Funeral Home Inc
639 Lisbon St
Clinton, NC 28328
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
New Bethel AME Church
Magnolia, NC
Obituary
Peggy Davis

CLINTON — Mrs. Peggy Lamb Davis, 71, of 804 College St., passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at New Bethel AME Church, Magnolia, with the Rev. James Sinclair officiating. Burial will follow in the Lamb Family Cemetery, Magnolia.

The visitation will be held from 1-6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
