Peggy Lois Hall

CLINTON — Peggy Lois Hall, 88, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at her home.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Clinton, NC, with President Alfred Tyndall officiating. Interment will follow in the Clinton City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Peggy, born in Nash County in 1930, was the daughter of the late George "Dick" Thomas Bass and Frances Lee Bass. She was a homemaker and attended the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Forrest Hall, son, Eric Hall and siblings, George Bass and Joyce Bass.

Survivors include: several nieces and nephews; sister-in-law's, Mary Mason Bass and Violet Hall; and special friends, Alfred and Linda Tyndall. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, c/o President Tyndall, 2527 N US 421 Hwy., Clinton, NC 28328.