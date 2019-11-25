Peggy Hondros

GARNER — Mrs. Peggy Peterson Hondros, 88, formerly of Clinton, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at the State Employees Credit Union Hospice House in Smithfield.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, in the Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Eanes officiating.

Born in 1931 in Sampson County, Peggy was the daughter of the late Walter Elwin and Margaret Powell Peterson and the widow of William George "Bill" Hondros. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Peggy loved working in her garden and listening to christian music.

She is survived her daughter, Peggy Ann Clark and husband, Jeff of Garner and her brother, Walter E. "W.E." Peterson, Jr. of Clinton. She was blessed with one grandson, Johnathan Daniel Reiner.

In addition to her parents and husband, Peggy was preceded in death by her daughter, Catherine Dawn Hondros, her sister, Doris P. Parker and her brother, Lloyd A. Peterson.

