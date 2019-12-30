Percy Lane

CLINTON — Percy Eugene Lane, 87, of 313 Jesse Lane, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at Rex Hospital.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at Beulah Cemetery, Beulah Road, Clinton, N.C., with the Rev. Tony Moore officiating.

Percy, born Aug. 15, 1932 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Jesse Lane and Maggie Parker Lane. He was a farmer. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by: his wife, Pauline Myers Lane; daughter, Ida L. Williams; brothers, Clyde, Jesse and Martin Lane; and sisters, Repsey Spell, Maude Thornton, Elizabeth Millen and Eleanor Jordan.

Survivors include; daughter, Janet Anderson and husband Tim; brothers; Jackie Lane and Tommie Lane; brother-in-law, John Ed Jordan; grandchildren, Amy Anderson, Zachary Anderson and wife Jannette and Brittany Bradley and husband Brian; great grandchildren, Tyner Anderson, Chasity Garcia, Alexia Sasser, and Alejandro Garcia; special friend, Margaret Kearns; and the great grand doggies, Laney Rose and Jasmine.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.