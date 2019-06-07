Perry Jones Lockerman, 78, of Chadbourn, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House in Whiteville.

Perry was born on October 20, 1940 in Sampson County to the late Perry Brooks Lockerman and Annie Jones Lockerman. Also, preceding Perry in death was his first wife, Priscilla Lynch Lockerman.

He is survived by his wife, Deloriese Mercer Lockerman of Chadbourn; step-daughter, Mary Donaldson Andalusia; grandchildren, Taylor Donaldson of Dothan, Ala., Brandon Donaldson, St. Cloud, Mich.; brother, Ted Lockerman (Alice) of Clinton; nephew, Allan Lockerman of Salemburg; niece, Robin Allcock of Marvin.

No services are scheduled.

Memorials may be addressed to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Angel House, 206 Warrior Trail Whiteville, NC or St. Jude's ALSAC/ : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.

Worthington Funeral Home of Chadbourn is serving the family.