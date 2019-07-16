Ms. Pherobe Ann Clement Bruce, 56, of Lorraine Road, passed away at her home on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Funeral services will be held Thursday afternoon, July 18, at 2 p.m. at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Creech officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park.

Born on March 23, 1963 in Sampson County, Pherobe was the daughter of the late Henry Stewart and Mary Wright McLamb Clement. She was employed at Piggly Wiggly Deli-Bakery Jordan Plaza for many years. Her work ethic throughout her life was impeccable, at home and at work. Pherobe had a giving heart and always went the extra mile to help anyone in need. She had a passion for music, especially beach music. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Pherobe is survived by her son, Jonathan Andrew Bruce of Wade; brother, Stewart Wade "Buddy" Clement and wife, Allison of Clinton; devoted friend, Craig Strickland and his daughter, Micheala of Salemburg; aunt, Lynn Owen and husband Edward of Clinton; aunt, Marie McLamb of Roseboro; aunt, Louise McLamb of Newton Grove; niece, Hillary Byrd and husband Drew of Lillington; niece, Caroline Wilson and husband Griff of Lowrys, SC; nephew, Josh Clement of Clinton; great niece, Ava James Byrd of Lillington.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Aaron Thomas Bruce and her grandparents, Hazel and Elwood McLamb.

Visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the funeral, beginning at 1 p.m., at the church.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11341 North 421 Hwy., Clinton, NC 28328.

