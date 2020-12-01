Phyllis Avery Lane

CLINTON — Phyllis Avery Lane, 57, received ultimate healing and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Phyllis was born in Sampson County on March 4, 1963 to Ernest and Peggy Avery.

Phyllis received her Associates of Nursing from Sampson Community College. She earned her Bachelors of Nursing from Chamberlain School of Nursing. Phyllis was a National Board Certified School Nurse.

Phyllis loved her church community and was an active member of Grove Park Baptist Church. She shared that same love for her community where she served as the Treasurer of Sampson County Women's Club. Phyllis also relished volunteering for Relay For Life and March of Dimes each and every year. She embodied the same joviality throughout her working career. Phyllis was the Sampson County Employee of the Year in 2005 and the Sampson County Public Health Person of the Year in 2006. She was honored as the Eastern North Carolina Public Health Nurse of the Year in 2010. She also happily served as the Secretary for the Southeast Region of the School Nurse Association of North Carolina. Phyllis was honored as the Support Person of the Year at her adored Union High School in 2018.

Phyllis truly cherished her 37 years as a nurse. She worked as a Medical Surgical Nurse at Sampson Regional Medical Center for 11 years and was the Immunization Coordinator at Sampson County Health Department for 16 years. Phyllis served as the school nurse for Union Middle School and Union High School for the past 10 years where she spent some of her best days caring for her beloved students.

Phyllis loved nothing more than spending time with her husband, two daughters, and extended family. Her caring and compassionate nature brought out the goodness in everyone around her. She enjoyed talking with everyone; with her previous patients, students and friends in the community.

A service to celebrate Phyllis's life will be held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at Grove Park Baptist Church. The family will receive friends in the hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required at the service. A private interment for the family will be held at Clinton Cemetery.

Phyllis is survived by her husband of 32 years, Jackie Ambrose Lane; daughters, Laura Beth Wood and husband John Gilliam Wood V of Raleigh and Dorothy Victoria Lane of Clinton; parents, Ernest and Peggy Avery of Clinton; siblings, Dwight Avery (Robin) of Clinton and Michelle Murphy (Dennis) of Clinton; a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, special friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Phyllis's memory to the Phyllis Avery Lane Scholarship at Union High School.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com