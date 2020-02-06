Pinckney Heaton Jr.

CLINTON — Pinckney Hugo Heaton Jr., 90, of Kerr St., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church with Dr. Steve Wilkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Memorial Park in Wallace.

Born on Sept. 20, 1929 in Charleston, S.C., Mr. Heaton was the son of the late Pinckney Hugo Heaton, Sr. and Leila Nettles Heaton. He was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Mr. Heaton was a pharmacist for 65 years and retired from Kinston K-Mart Pharmacy, after working there for over 25 years. He was a hard-working man, who was passionate about his job and loved serving his community and customers.

Mr. Heaton is survived by his wife, Betty Blanton Heaton; three sons, Ronald Anderson and wife, Phyllis of Clinton, Hugh Heaton and wife, Susan of Fort Worth, Texas, and Mike Anderson of Fayetteville; one daughter, Jennifer Heaton of Wilmington; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m., in the church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church, 201 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C. 28328.

