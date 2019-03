CLINTON — Pinda Jones Owens, 63, of 6397 Hwy, 421 N., died Monday, March 11, 2019 at home.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 17, at Running Branch Disciples Church, Clinton. Interment in the church cemetery. Visitation one hour prior to the service from 2 to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers: make donations to Brogden Middle School, Dudley, N.C. or Running Branch Diciples Church Youth Department.

Butler & Son Funeral Services. www.butlerandson.com