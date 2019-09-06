Plato (Toby) McCollum Jr., 73, husband of Julia Jordan McCollum and father of Dr. Regina McCollum Sullivan, Plato 3rd, and Nolan McCollum passed away at his home in Mobile, Ala. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019.

He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Jordan and Wyatt Sullivan.

Toby was the son of the late Ella Mae Fryar McCollum and Plato McCollum of Clinton, NC.

A wake is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 13, from 5-8 p.m. at the Smalls Funeral Home in Mobile, Ala. He will be funeralized on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the Franklin Street Baptist Church in Mobile, Ala., and laid to rest at the Sandhills Cemetery in Clinton, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

Visitation to be held at the Butler & Sons Funeral Home in Clinton, NC from 1 to 3 p.m. and the memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., prior to the burial officiated by the Butler & Sons Funeral Home in Clinton, N.C.

His lost is mourned by his McCollum siblings, Lacy McCollum, Iris Green, Carolyn Thomas, Gale Sampson, Durand McCollum, Larry McCollum and Trudi Foushee; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Toby was greatly loved by his family and will be truly missed. We ask God to cover us during this time of sadness as we lay our brother to rest.