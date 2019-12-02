Rachel Hairr

CLINTON — Mrs. Rachel Hairr died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Durham.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Raeford Carter, Jr. Burial will follow in the Honrine Family Cemetery.

Mrs. Hairr was the widow of Daniel Ashford "D.A." Hairr and the daughter of the late William James "Pre" Honrine and Hedie Bell Westbrook Honrine. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Billie Ray Honrine (Willadean) and J.D. Honrine (Glenda).

She is survived by three children, Mike Hairr (Linda), Kenneth Hairr (Crystal) and Jean Hairr; sister, Patsy H. Stokes (Mickey) and brother, Frankie Honrine (Sharon); two grandchildren, Heather Hairr and fiancé Anthony Mulligan and Ryan Hairr and six step-grandchildren Tara Lehmann, Greg Whaley, Dale Peterson, Eric Carter; Shianne Westbrook and Josh Westbrook and five great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends 1-2 p.m. prior to the service and other times at the home of her son Kenneth Hairr.

Condolences may be made to family at crumpler-honeycutt.com.