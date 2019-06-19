Rachel Mary Aman, 86, died on June 16, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Rachel was born in Sampson County to Clyda Lee Hair and Jessie James Hair. She married Lisker (Zook) Aman and they were married for 32 years before his death in July of 1980. Rachel worked a Clinton Apparel for 20 years until the closing of that facility. She then went on to work at Mary Gran Nursing Center for 20 years and retired.

Rachel was a member of Miller's Chapel PFWB Church in Faison and Word of Faith Church in Kenansville. Rachel enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She would always cook lunch or dinner for them. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lisker and her, son Gerri.

Rachel is survived by her children Betty A. (Danny) Herrera of Wilson; Brenda A. (Butch) Gregory of Newton Grove; Bonnie J. Aman of Clinton; Faye A. (Jarvis) Carter of Clinton; James H. Aman of Clinton; John L. Aman of Clinton; Lisker Aman Jr. of Clinton; Terri A. (Mark) Brashier of Madison, Miss.; and Wesley L. Aman of Clinton. She also leaves behind 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. She will be remembered by her sisters Dorothy Underhill of Raleigh; Verlene Barbour of Greenville and Naomi Coker of Tampa, Fla., along with several nieces and nephew.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Services & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, at Miller's Chapel PFWB Church, 10441 Faison Hwy., Faison.

During all other times, the family will receive visitors at the home of Jarvis and Faye Carter, 1394 Carter Town Road, Clinton. Burial will be held in a private ceremony for family only at later date.