Rachel Williamson

GOLDSBORO — Rachel Merritt Williamson, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home.

Rachel was born in Sampson County on Nov. 16, 1935 to the late Herndon L. and Katie Merritt. For many years, Rachel worked as a sales associate with Wal-Mart in Goldsboro. She had attended Providence United Methodist Church. Rachel always enjoyed her many friendships she made with the girls of the Red Hat Society. However, her greatest joy was spending time with family. Rachel was the rock of her family, her husband and children knew that she loved them with all her heart and truly was a blessing to them.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Seymour Funeral Home followed by a service to celebrate Rachel's life at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will be in Wayne Memorial Park. At other times, the family will receive friends at their home in the MarMac Community.

Rachel is survived by her husband of 61 years, Wiley L. Williamson; daughter, Wanda Williamson Walston and husband Donnie of Fremont; son, Anderson Wiley "Andy" Williamson and wife Rebecca of Washington; grandchildren, Britany Norman and Kayla Jordan; brothers, Edwin T. Taylor Merritt of Wallace, Herndon L. Merritt, Jr. of Currie, Billy Ray Merritt of Reidsville and Alton G. Merritt of Carlsbad, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews she loved very much.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Wiley Anderson Williamson; brothers, T.C. Merritt and Dewey Merritt and sister, Rebecca M. Porter.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be given in her memory to the , 3219 Landmark Street, Greenville, N.C. 27834.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.