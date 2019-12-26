Rachel Warwick Edwards

WILSON — Rachel Warwick Edwards, 71, of Bailey passed away Monday. Her funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 5142 N 58, Wilson. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park, Wilson. The Rev. Steve Stephenson will officiate.

The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Wilson and other times at the home.

Rachel graduated from Mt. Olive Junior College, Atlantic Christian College and received her master's degree from East Carolina University. She was a dedicated ninth grade English teacher at James B. Hunt High School where she retired after 30 years and she loved poetry. Rachel a dedicated Christian and served her Lord faithfully at New Hope Missionary Church. She was a loving wife, and will be greatly missed by her true love, Ron.

Rachel is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ronald "Ron" Keith Edwards of the home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vonis and Nina Tew Warwick.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be directed to 50 – Up Ministry, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 5142 N 58, Wilson, 27896.

