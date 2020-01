Raheem L. Johnson

CLINTON — Mr. Raheem L. Johnson, 23, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 in Clinton.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at New Bethel AME Church, Magnolia, N.C. with Pastor Ashley Carter officiating.

The visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Worley Funeral Home, with the family present from 5-6 p.m.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.