GOLDSBORO — Mr. Ralph "Benny" Blackburn, 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, Oct. 7, at 1:00 pm at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Raeford Carter and the Rev. Eugene Hales officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Born on Oct. 5, 1951 in Sampson County, Benny was the son of the late Wilbert and Doris Wood Blackburn. He was a retired Quality Assurance Supervisor with Butterball Turkey and member of Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. Benny loved music and had a God-given gift of singing, having been a member of the Gold City Quartet, The Anchormen and most recently, The Harvesters. He had a passion for children of all ages and had a heart of gold. Benny will be missed greatly by all who knew him – because to know him, was to love him.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Shaffer Blackburn; daughter, Kristy Blackburn of the home; son, Scott Blackburn of Goldsboro and two sisters: Betty B. Moore of Comfort, Wanda B. Tatum of Clinton; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law: Don Tatum and Henry "Knocker" Moore.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 6, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home.

