BALTIMORE, Md. — Mr. Ralph H. Grice, 88, of 1705 Ashburton Street, formerly of Clinton, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at home.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, March 28, at Worley Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Leonard Henry officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at Worley Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be sent to www.worleyfuneralhomeinc.com.