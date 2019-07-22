Ralph Smith Sr.

GARLAND — Mr. Ralph Sanford Smith Sr., 80, gained his wings Sunday, July 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Garland, N.C.

He was born to Sanford S. Smith and Grace Hilton Smith on April 4, 1939 in Bladen County, NC.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at the Garland Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church in Garland, N.C. The Rev. Jeff Hayes and Ralph Carter Jr. will officiate. Entombment will follow in the Garland Cemetery.

He is survived by Illa Pearl Thorpe Smith, his wife of 60 years. He also survived by son Ralph S. Smith Jr. and wife Rhonda of Mt. Holly, N.C., son Randolph "Randy" D. Smith and wife Sheri of Garland, N.C. Three grandsons, Mickey Smith of Wilmington, N.C., Nickey Smith of Rocky Point, N.C. and Chandler Smith of Garland, N.C., as well as three great-grandchildren. He also survived by brother Baxter Smith and wife Sheila of Garland, N.C.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Amos Smith, Doyle Smith and Worth Smith, and sisters Sylvia Smith Cain, Carol Smith Laymance and Sally Smith Lee.

Ralph retired from the trucking industry with 50 plus years of service and was also a devoted public servant who loved his family, the town of Garland and his loyal companion, Cosmo. He served as Rotary President for a number of years, Mayor of Garland for 12 years and also served an additional 12 years as Mayor Pro Tem and Commissioner for the Town of Garland.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 23, at Carter Funeral Home in Garland.

