AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Ramona Lynette Hall departed this life on Sept. 23, 2020 at her home near Autryville, after an extended illness.

Ramona was born on March 5, 1936 in Bainbridge, Ga. to E.L and Bessie Blocker. She graduated in 1955 from Gadsden County High School in Quincy, Fla. During her senior year, she met a young airman, Walton E. Hall Jr., Stationed at Eglin Air Force Base at Ft. Walton Beach. They married in the following September. She moved to make her home in his native North Carolina, where they spent 65 happy years, and raised two daughters.

Ramona will always be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, and pillar of the community. Her time raising her two daughters was full of activities. She was there for every band practice, football game, recital, and class party, without fail. She could always be counted on in times of celebration or crisis. Firm in her Christian faith, she was a member of Long Branch Baptist Church. There, she was a member of the Milia J. Faircloth Circle, the Women's Missionary Union, the church Choir, involved in Vacation Bible School and the Christmas Child Shoebox Ministry. Never did a neighbor go in need in time of loss, or a school or church function miss out on her caring and good cooking. She will be sorely missed, as will her love, her wise counsel, and her wonderful wit that gave us many "zingers."

Mrs. Hall leaves behind her husband, Walton Edward Hall, Jr. of the home; her two daughters, Catrena M. Hall of Cary, and Angela Hall Tousey (Hugh) of Autryville; one brother, Eddie Blocker; and her two beloved "grand puppies."

A Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens Salemburg with the Rev. Ricky Spell officiating. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service.

The family would like to thank the excellent care she received in the unprecedented time of pandemic at Village Green Rehabilitation, and for letting her receive hospice in her beloved home. We would also like to thank the following caregivers: Mr. and Mrs. Robert Hall, who were indispensable, helping with everything daily; CNA Carlee Canady and RN Tommie Hudson from Community Home Care and Hospice.