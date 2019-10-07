Randall Scott

RIVERVIEW, FLA. — Randall Eugene Scott, 55, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019.

Home-going services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Union Star Baptist Church, 305 W. Morisey Blvd., Clinton, with Apostle Zabadee Sheppard officiating. Full Military Honors to follow in the Clinton City Cemetery.

Randall leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Dawn Scott, Clearwater, Fla.; father, Eugene Stephenson of Virginia; mother, Kay Scott of Clinton, N.C.; siblings, Jessie Jordan (Rochell) of Pennsylvania, Wendell (Vera) of Durham, N.C., Vonder (Perry) of Goldsboro, N.C., Kim (LaShonda) Conyers of Georgia, and Robin Scott of High Point, N.C.

