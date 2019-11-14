Ray Tremain Robinson

Service Information
Obituary
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif — Mr. Ray Tremain Robinson, 41, of 1122 Belvan Ave., formerly of Harrells, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

Mr. Robinson was born June 11, 1978 in Geary County, Kansas, the son of the late Ray McKenzie Robinson and Mattie Mae Robinson. He was preceded in in death by an Uncle Charles Robinson.

Funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Carter Funeral Home. Committal Service will be at 1 p.m. at the Robinson Cemetery on Alpine Church Road in Harrells.

The family request no flowers at this time.

Service by Carter Funeral Home in Garland.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019
