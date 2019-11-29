Raymond "Ray" Turner

CLINTON — Mr. Raymond "Ray" Turner, 77, of 78 Turner Lane, passed away at his home on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be held Sunday, Dec. 1, at 3 p.m. at Royal-Hall Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Hobbs officiating. Burial will follow in the Turner Family Cemetery.

Born on Oct. 7, 1942 in Sampson County, Ray was the son of the late Amos and Janie Bell Lucas Turner. He was a Maintenance Mill Operator with Carroll's Foods, Inc. for 23 years. He had a passion for the rodeo, especially calf-roping. He loved vegetable gardening and riding his horses, especially his Quarter-horse, "Granny". He was a quiet, humble man with a heart of gold. He will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Taylor Turner; son, David Ray Turner of Clinton; grandsons, Tyler Ray Turner, Elijah Jacobs and Brian Michael Richards; one sister, Mary Grace Turner; and two brothers, Donald Ray Turner and William Lee Turner, all of Clinton. He was also blessed with a great-granddaughter, Lana Jacobs; and a great-grandson, who is due to arrive very soon, Brantly Allen Richards.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday afternoon, beginning at 2 p.m. and other times at his home.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Community Hospice for their kindness and compassion shown to Ray during his illness.

