Rea'Nada Chance Phillips

Obituary
Rea'Nada Phillips

FAYETTEVILLE — Mrs. Rea'Nada Chance Phillips, 39, formerly of Clinton, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at UNC Hospitals, Chapel Hill, NC.

The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Andrews Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton, with Elder Tokesia Underwood officiating. The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery, Clinton.

The visitation will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Worley Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 22 to May 23, 2019
