Rebecca Ann Magee, 79, passed away on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at her home.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy.,Clinton.

Family will receive friends following the service.

Rebecca leave to cherish her memories, husband, Charles Magee of Tryon; children, Sharon Hunt, Charles Magee Jr., Daniel Magee, David Magee, Timothy Magee, Susan Satterfield; brother, James Emory and wife Patsy; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and her two special dogs, Maggie and Marla.

