Rebecca Ann Street SALEMBURG — Mrs. Rebecca Ann Street, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A drive-in funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelvin Blackman and the Rev. Ernie King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Street was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Edgar I. and Mamie Holland Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie M. Street and a sister, Jean Powell. She was a member of Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, where she taught the Beginners Sunday School class for many years and also sang in the church choir. She was a seamstress. She is survived by a daughter, Denise McLamb and husband, Dean of Salemburg; a son, Johnnie M. Street, Jr. and wife, Dawn of Salemburg; two granddaughters, Makayla Anne Street and McKenzie Alexis Street; and also several nieces and nephews. In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Wednesday, May 20, from 12 to 4 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Street. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
Butler Funeral Home
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC 28382
(910) 525-5138
