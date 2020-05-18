Rebecca Ann Street SALEMBURG — Mrs. Rebecca Ann Street, 76, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at the Southwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. A drive-in funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Kelvin Blackman and the Rev. Ernie King officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Street was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Edgar I. and Mamie Holland Harris. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie M. Street and a sister, Jean Powell. She was a member of Zoar Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, where she taught the Beginners Sunday School class for many years and also sang in the church choir. She was a seamstress. She is survived by a daughter, Denise McLamb and husband, Dean of Salemburg; a son, Johnnie M. Street, Jr. and wife, Dawn of Salemburg; two granddaughters, Makayla Anne Street and McKenzie Alexis Street; and also several nieces and nephews. In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Wednesday, May 20, from 12 to 4 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Street. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.



