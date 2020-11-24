1/1
Rebecca Britt "Becky" Darden
Rebecca "Becky" Britt Darden

FAISON — Rebecca "Becky" Britt Darden, 71, of 25 East Darden Rd, died at her home Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 with her loving family by her side.

A graveside service was held Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2 p.m. at the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Robert Beasley and Rev. Wilda Faircloth officiating.

Born on February 7, 1949 in Wake County, Becky was the daughter of the late Jacob and Azalea Surles Britt. She was a member of the Piney Grove Baptist Church and a retired Local Government Employee. She adored her grandchildren and loved watching them grow up.

She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Lew Darden; two daughters: Jennifer King and husband, Evan of Faison and Kristy Bland and husband, Matthew of Faison; two sisters, Judy Kelley of Supply and Linda Thornton of Fayetteville; five grandchildren: Zaylea King, Brody King, Chase Bland, Cooper Bland and Charleigh Bland, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her loyal and dedicated caregivers and the Community Hospice nurses and staff.

The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery while practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1818 N. McCullen Rd. Faison, NC 28341.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Darden family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Royal Hall Funeral Home
301 McKoy St.
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-4127
