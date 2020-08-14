WINSTON-SALEM — Reginald Fennell, 58, of 1945 Austin Place, transitioned on August 10, 2020.

He leaves precious memories to his beloved mother, Vivian T. Gunter; his siblings, Pamela F. Kendrick (Bobby) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Cheryl F. Blakes (Tony) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Kathy F. Noble (Larry) of Upper Marlboro, Md., Eric Fennell of Raleigh, Kevin Gunter Sr. (Annette), Michelle Dawson (Titus), Nicole Stewart, and Dionne Gunter. He also leaves to mourn his fiancé Annette Alexander of Winston-Salem.

Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 at Garland Community Cemetery in Garland, at 1 p.m.

Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 15, at Butler & Son Funeral Services in Clinton. Masks are required. Service will be live-streamed through Butler & Son Funeral Home Facebook Page.

Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton.